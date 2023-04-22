Skinner is slated to start on the road in Game 3 against LA on Friday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Skinner has won six of his last seven starts, allowing just 11 goals in that span. He finished the regular season with a 29-14-5 record, 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage in 50 outings. The Kings were tied for the 10th-ranked offense with 3.34 goals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.