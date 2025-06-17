Skinner is expected to start on the road against Florida in Game 6 on Tuesday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Skinner has allowed at least three goals in each of his past five appearances while posting an .855 save percentage across that span. Calvin Pickard stepped in for Game 5, but the netminder stopped just 14 of 18 shots en route to a 5-2 loss, which presumably influenced Edmonton's decision to go back to Skinner. The Oilers need to win Tuesday to force a Game 7 on Friday.