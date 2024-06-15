Skinner is expected to start at home against Florida in Game 4 on Saturday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Skinner lost the first three contests of the Stanley Cup Finals while stopping 59 of 68 shots (.868 save percentage). He has an 11-8 record, 2.59 GAA and .893 save percentage across 19 postseason outings this year. He hasn't endured a personal losing streak longer than three contests in the regular season or playoffs in 2023-24.