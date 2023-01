Skinner is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, according to Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com.

Skinner, who was on the non-roster list for personal reasons from Jan. 10-15, was last in net Jan. 9. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last three outings. The 24-year-old is 12-10-2 with a 2.96 GAA and .914 save percentage in 26 contests this season. Vancouver has the ninth-ranked offense with 3.36 goals per game.