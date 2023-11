Skinner will protect the home goal Tuesday against Vegas, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Skinner has won his past two starts, including a 21-save performance in Sunday's 8-2 victory over Anaheim. He has posted a 6-7-1 record this season with a 3.28 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 15 appearances. Vegas sits 18th in the league this campaign with 3.05 goals per game.