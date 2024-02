Skinner is slated to start at home against St. Louis on Wednesday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has a 26-13-2 record, 2.70 GAA and .903 save percentage in 42 outings this campaign. He saved 38 of 40 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over LA in his last start Monday. St. Louis, which is tied for 24th offensively with 2.88 goals per game, should be a favorable matchup for Skinner.