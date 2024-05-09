Skinner is expected to guard the road goal in Game 1 against Vancouver on Wednesday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Skinner earned a respectable 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage in five first-round contests versus LA. However, he might have difficulty against the Canucks after posting a record of 0-3-0 with a 4.60 GAA and an .830 save percentage across four regular-season appearances versus Vancouver in 2023-24. It wouldn't be surprising to see Skinner challenged regularly by the Canucks, but the Oilers have averaged 4.40 goals per game in the postseason, so they're capable of putting themselves in a position to win even when their goaltending isn't the best.