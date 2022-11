Skinner will guard the road net Wednesday against Chicago, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Skinner has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last three games. He's 5-5-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .919 save percentage in 11 contests this season. Chicago's a favorable matchup given that the Blackhawks have the 31st-ranked offense with 2.48 goals per game.