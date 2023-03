Skinner made 33 saves in a 6-4 win over the Kraken on Saturday.

Skinner has won three straight and seven of his last eight starts, all in March (7-1-0). The Oilers are riding the hot hand and that's him -- the higher-paid Jack Campbell has just one start in March and hasn't won since Feb. 11 (0-1-4). Keep trotting Skinner out. Edmonton is third in the Pacific division, three points ahead of Seattle, and they won't take their foot off the proverbial gas anytime soon.