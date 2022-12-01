Skinner gave up four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Skinner gave up three goals in the third period, but the Oilers' offense did enough to stay ahead. Despite the late fade, Skinner won consecutive starts for the first in a month, though he's also given up 15 goals in his last four outings. He's at a 6-5-0 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 12 games this season. Jack Campbell is likely to get the nod for Thursday's game in Minnesota to complete the back-to-back set.