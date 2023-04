Skinner stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

In a likely first-round playoff matchup preview, Skinner has shown he has the Kings' number. He's stropped 63 of 64 shots against them in his last two starts, winning both outings. The 24-year-old is up to 26-14-5 with a 2.84 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 47 games this season. Jack Campbell is likely to start Wednesday against the Ducks, but Skinner should draw a favorable matchup against the Sharks on Saturday.