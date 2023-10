Skinner stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

It was a solid performance from Skinner, as he held Calgary to two goals to earn his first win of the season. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed five goals on 59 shots in his last two starts after struggling to an .814 save percentage in his first three outings. Skinner will likely continue splitting time with Jack Campbell in net as the Oilers look to work their way through an early-season slump.