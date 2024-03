Skinner stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

The 25-year-old was locked in a goaltending duel with Linus Ullmark through two periods, and all the night's offense came in the third period and OT. Skinner has won four straight starts, allowing two goals or less in each, and he's now tied the career-high 29 wins he established last season.