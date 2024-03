Skinner turned aside 24 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Eeli Tolvanen spoiled his shutout bid with a power-play tally midway through the third period, but otherwise Skinner was brilliant once again. The 25-year-old netminder has won three straight starts, allowing only five goals on 99 shots over that stretch, and in 19 outings since the calendar flipped to 2024, Skinner has gone 14-4-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage.