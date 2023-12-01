Skinner stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over Winnipeg.

Cole Perfetti's power-play goal in the first period was the lone blemish on Skinner's line Thursday, as the Oilers rallied late for a fourth straight victory. The 25-year-old netminder has been playing better after a shaky start to the season -- he's allowed two goals or fewer in three of his last four starts. Skinner's now 8-7-1 with an .881 save percentage and 3.16 GAA on the campaign. He'll likely be back between the pipes Wednesday for a home matchup with the Hurricanes.