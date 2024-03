Skinner stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

An Owen Power tally with two seconds left in OT got overturned on replay, but that only delayed the eventual result as Skinner couldn't hold onto an early 2-0 lead and saw his four-game win streak come to an end. The 25-year-old netminder still has only one regulation loss in his last eight starts, a stretch in which he's gone 5-1-2 with a .909 save percentage.