Skinner posted a 25-save shutout in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

The Oilers were all over rookie goalie Magnus Chrona in the first period, allowing Skinner to cruise to the win. Skinner has won five of his seven outings in December, and this was his third game with one goal against or less in that span. He's up to 13-9-1 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 24 appearances. The Oilers have a back-to-back up next with games in Los Angeles on Saturday and in Anaheim on Sunday, so Skinner and Calvin Pickard are likely to split the starts.