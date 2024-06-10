Skinner is expected to tend the road twine against the Panthers in Game 2 on Monday.
Skinner gave up just two goals in Game 1, his eighth time allowing two or fewer goals in the Oilers' last nine contests, but registered a subpar .882 save percentage after facing a mere 17 shots. Edmonton has allowed more than 25 shots in only two of those nine contests, so fantasy players should expect Skinner to continue facing a light workload.
