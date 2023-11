Skinner is expected to guard the road crease Wednesday versus Carolina, per Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay in his last start Saturday. He has a 4-6-1 record, 3.39 GAA and .873 save percentage in 12 contests this year. The Hurricanes rank 16th offensively with 3.24 goals per game.