Skinner is expected to start at home versus Seattle on Wednesday, per Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Skinner will be going for his third straight victory after saving 49 of 51 shots (.961 save percentage) over his last two outings. His recent performance has been in stark contrast to his early season struggles -- Skinner had a 1-5-1 record, 3.87 GAA and .854 save percentage over his first eight outings. Seattle is 5-8-3 and ranks 29th offensively with 2.50 goals per game, so this is a good opportunity for the 25-year-old goaltender to extend his winning streak.