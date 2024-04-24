Skinner is set to start at home against the Kings for Game 2 on Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Skinner allowed four goals on 37 shots versus LA on Monday, but he got plenty of goal support en route to a 7-4 victory. He's typically done better against the Kings, posting a 4-1-0 record, 2.39 GAA and .926 save percentage over five contests this year, including four regular-season outings. The Kings also left something to be desired offensively during the 2023-24 campaign, finishing in a tie for 16th offensively with 3.10 goals per contest.