Skinner is expected to start at home against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Skinner has excelled lately, earning a 10-2-0 record, 2.30 GAA and .914 save percentage over his last 12 contests. That's in stark contrast to his first eight appearances of 2023-24 in which he was 1-5-1 with a 3.87 GAA and an .854 save percentage. The Lightning rank 15th offensively this year with 3.20 goals per game.