Skinner is expected to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, per Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Skinner has been among the most dominant goaltenders recently, winning his last 11 games while saving 296 of 312 shots (.949 save percentage). That's helped him overcome his rough start to the 2023-24 campaign, resulting in a 22-9-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .908 save percentage through 33 appearances. The Predators rank 18th offensively with 3.02 goals per game, so this will be a somewhat favorable matchup for Skinner.