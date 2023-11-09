Skinner is set to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Skinner has struggled mightily this season, posting a 1-4-1 record, 3.99 GAA and .856 save percentage through seven contests. However, Jack Campbell was doing even worse and was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday. Edmonton called up Calvin Pickard, who will backup Skinner on Thursday, in a corresponding move. With Campbell in the minors, Skinner has an opportunity to rack up starts for Edmonton if he bounces back. It helps Skinner's quest that the Sharks have by far the worst offense in the league, averaging just 1.17 goals per game.