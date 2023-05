Skinner is set to guard the home crease against Vegas in Game 4 on Wednesday, Vince Sapienza of FOX5 Las Vegas reports.

Skinner will attempt to bounce back after allowing four goals on 23 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights. He has a 4-4 record, 3.60 GAA and .888 save percentage in nine playoff appearances this year. Vegas has averaged 3.88 goals per game in the 2023 postseason.