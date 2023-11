Skinner is expected to defend the road net Monday against Vancouver.

Skinner is coming off a 23-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Dallas. He has a 1-3-1 record this season with a 3.62 GAA and an .861 save percentage through six games played. In two appearances versus the Canucks this campaign, which includes one start and one relief outing, Skinner has allowed eight goals on 32 shots for a mark of 0-1-0. Vancouver has amassed 48 goals over 11 games in 2023-24.