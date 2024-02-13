Skinner is on track to guard the home goal against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Kings, surrendering three goals on only 25 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's won three of it's last four games, racking up 14 goals over that span.