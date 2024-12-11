Skinner will guard the home goal versus the Lightning on Tuesday.
Skinner is set for his fourth start in the last five games. He's allowed just six goals over his last four outings, winning three of them. The Lightning have won four of their last six games, scoring 30 goals in that span, so they could present a challenge even with Skinner displaying good form.
