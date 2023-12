Skinner will start on the road against the Rangers on Friday, coach Kris Knoblauch told Tony Brar of Oilers TV on Wednesday.

Before that contest, Calvin Pickard is set to face New Jersey on Thursday. Skinner has an 11-9-1 record, 3.04 GAA and .884 save percentage in 22 outings this year. He's struggled recently, dropping his last two starts while allowing eight goals on 43 shots (.814 save percentage). The Rangers are tied for 11th offensively this year with 3.33 goals per game.