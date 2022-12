Skinner is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Friday, per Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network.

Skinner has an 11-9-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .916 save percentage in 22 games this season. He saved 46 of 47 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Calgary. Seattle has the sixth-best offense with 3.48 goals per game in 2022-23.