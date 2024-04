Skinner is expected to protect the home net in Game 1 versus the Kings on Monday.

Skinner provided a 36-16-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 59 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. He stopped 117 of 125 shots en route to a 3-1-0 mark against LA during the regular season. The Kings tied for 16th in the league in 2023-24 with 3.10 goals per contest.