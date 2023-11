Skinner is expected to start in Saturday's road game versus Tampa Bay.

Skinner has a 4-5-1 record, 3.23 GAA and .880 save percentage in 11 contests this season. While those overall numbers leave plenty to be desired, the 25-year-old has turned a corner recently, winning his last three starts while saving 81 of 86 shots (.942 save percentage) in that span. He'll try to extend that run against Tampa Bay, which ranks 12th offensively with 3.35 goals per game.