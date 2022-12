Skinner is on track to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game versus the Coyotes, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner was excellent in his last start Monday against the Capitals, turning aside a whopping 47 of 50 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old netminder will try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Arizona team that's lost five straight games.