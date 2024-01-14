Skinner kicked out 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Montreal jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Cole Caulfield power-play goal before two minutes had elapsed in the first period. The Canadiens could not get anything past Skinner for the remainder of the game. He stopped the next 22 shots and finished with a .958 save percentage on the night. Skinner has started seven of the last nine games for Edmonton and has not had a save percentage below .900 since Dec. 19. The Oilers play the high-powered Maple Leafs on Tuesday so he'll likely be back in net.