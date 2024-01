Skinner stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-2 victory over Seattle.

Nine straight wins and counting for Skinner. He allowed two goals midway through the first period, both on breakaways by Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann, that he had little chance on. The Kraken could not get a puck by him for the remainder of the night as he stopped the remaining 20 shots on net. Skinner looks to get a 10th straight win on Saturday when the Oilers face their provincial rivals in the Battle of Alberta.