Skinner turned aside 37 of 38 shots Wednesday, upending the Blues 3-1.

Skinner, who entered Wednesday having turned aside 51 of 54 shots, improved his season's stat line by denying all 29 even-strength shots Wednesday. It was the backup's first start since losing to the Sabres on Oct. 18. The lone goal Skinner allowed Wednesday came on Ryan O'Reilly's power-play tally. The 23-year-old netminder earned his first NHL win since blanking the Sharks on Feb. 14.