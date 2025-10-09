Skinner stopped 19 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

A couple of bad bounces led to the Flames' first two goals, but it was Skinner's own puck-handling mishap early in the third that led to the tying tally. He then stopped six of eight shootout attempts, but Dustin Wolf was one save better, leaving Skinner on the hook for a frustrating loss to open the season. The 26-year-old can't afford many blunders this year, as the spotlight has already been on him for his playoff struggles despite the team's overall success. Should Skinner go through an extended slump, Calvin Pickard could earn an even split of time in the crease, or the Oilers could opt to make a move to upgrade their goaltending altogether. The Oilers are back in action at home versus the Canucks on Saturday.