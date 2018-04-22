Skinner stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over WHL Lethbridge.

Skinner and the Broncos went up 2-0 in the WHL Eastern Conference Championship over the Lethbridge Hurricanes -- a team Skinner was ironically traded from prior to the Jan. 10 trade deadline. The Oilers' third-round draft pick (2017) is now 10-4-2 with a 2.10 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 16 games during the 2018 WHL playoffs. Despite the clutch performances, the hometown backstop will still need more seasoning at the lower level before getting a sniff of the big club.