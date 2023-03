Skinner will patrol the home crease versus the Coyotes on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Skinner has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an admirable 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 23rd victory of the season in a highly favorable home matchup with an Arizona team that's 7-22-8 on the road this year.