Skinner will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Calgary, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner is coming off a 30-save effort in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Boston. In 40 appearances this campaign, he has posted a 25-12-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Flames sit 17th in the league this season with 3.07 goals per contest.