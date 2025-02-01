Skinner will patrol the home crease against Toronto on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner is coming off a 33-save effort in a 3-2 shootout loss to Detroit on Thursday. He has a 19-11-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 34 appearances this season. Toronto ranks 13th in the league with 3.04 goals per game in 2024-25.