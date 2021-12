Skinner will patrol the blue paint on the road against Seattle on Friday.

Skinner has played in just six games this season in which he is 2-3-0 with a 2.44 GAA. With Mikko Koskinen riding a three-game winning streak, Skinner will be hard-pressed to steal too many starts away down the stretch and will likely be sent back to the minors once Mike Smith (leg) is cleared to return.