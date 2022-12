Skinner will face the Wild at home Friday, per the NHL's media site.

Skinner will make his fourth consecutive start for Edmonton as he appears to be tightening his grip on the team's No. 1 job. However, despite a 4-2-0 record, he's posted a 3.36 GAA and an .890 save percentage over his last six outings. On the year, the 24-year-old is 8-6-0 with a .915 save percentage through 15 appearances.