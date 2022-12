Skinner will defend the home cage against Vancouver on Friday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Skinner defeated the Stars on Wednesday, stopping 24 shots in a 6-3 victory. He is 10-8-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Skinner will take on the Canucks, who are averaging 3.41 goals per game this season.