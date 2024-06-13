Skinner will protect the home goal versus the Panthers in Thursday's Game 3, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Skinner has let in five goals on 45 shots over the first two games of the series, but he'll stay between the pipes for the first contest in Edmonton. The fact that he hasn't let in more than three goals in nine of his last 10 contests is a positive, but the Oilers have just one tally over two games in the Stanley Cup Finals, so Skinner will need more support.