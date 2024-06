Skinner will be between the home pipes for Game 6 versus Florida on Friday.

Skinner has been outstanding over the last two games, giving up only four goals on 65 shots while picking up back-to-back wins to help the Oilers force Game 6. Skinner has been at his best in elimination games during the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, going 4-0 with a 1.75 GAA and a .928 save percentage in those situations.