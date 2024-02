Skinner will defend the blue paint in Monday's road game versus the Coyotes, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner struggled in his last start Thursday against the Blues, surrendering five goals on only 29 shots en route to a 6-3 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a middling road matchup with a Coyotes squad that's averaging 3.08 goals per game at home this year, 17th in the NHL.