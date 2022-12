Skinner will patrol the road goal Tuesday against Calgary, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner surrendered four goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss to Vancouver on Friday. He has a 10-9-1 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 21 appearances. Skinner has stopped 71 of 73 shots in two contests versus the Flames this year, including a 3-2 win for the Oilers on Oct. 29.