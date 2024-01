Skinner will defend the road net Saturday against Calgary, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has stopped 244 of 258 shots during his nine-game winning streak. He has allowed two goals or fewer in eight straight contests during that span. Skinner has a 20-9-1 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 31 games played. Calgary is tied for 15th in the league with 3.16 goals per contest this campaign.