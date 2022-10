Skinner will be in the road goal against Calgary on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Skinner was outstanding Wednesday as he stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 3-1 win over the Blues. He is 1-1-0 and has given up only four goals on 92 shots. Skinner will face their provincial rivals, the Flames, who are off to a fast 5-1-0 start.